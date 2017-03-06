7 Shocking Confessions From Lance Armstrong During His Howard Stern Show Interview

Lance Armstrong isn't riding away from any topic these days.

While the former professional cyclist has been staying away from the Hollywood spotlight in recent months, the athlete couldn't turn down the opportunity to be interviewed by Howard Stern.

During Monday's episode of The Howard Stern Show, Lance was asked personal questions including his past relationship with Sheryl Crow.

At the same time, he couldn't help but reveal new information about his life as a cyclist before and after the doping scandal.

Take a look at seven of the many fascinating topics discussed during today's SiriusXM radio show. What you read and hear may surprise you.