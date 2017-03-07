Have No Fear, The Flash Fans: Iris Looks Super Cool in the Big Musical Crossover

Looks like The Flash is taking a page out of Legends of Tomorrow's book for its upcoming musical episode and going way back in time.

This first look photo from the highly anticipated crossover, exclusive to E! News, features Iris (Candice Patton), Dr. Stein (Victor Garber) and Joe (Jesse L. Martin) all decked out in their 1940s best, complete with pocket squares and a lovely fur stole. Whatever is going on here, we're very into it.

Obviously the best part of this picture is that it serves as proof that Iris will be a part of the musical crossover with Supergirl, though she wasn't listed as one of the stars who would be singing. That list includes Martin, Garber, Grant Gustin, Melissa Benoist, Carlos Valdes, Jeremy Jordan and John Barrowman. Supergirl's David Harewood and Chris Wood will also be appearing. Gustin and Benoist's former Glee costar Darren Criss will be taking on the role of the villain the Music Meister.

Get a look at all the new photos of the episode below!