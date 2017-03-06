Are Andrew Garfield & Adam Driver Totally Clueless? Watch Them Perform Cher Horowitz's Debate Speech

As if we could ask for more!
W magazine posted a new video today which is giving us major '90s feels. The video, which is part of W's Casting Call series, features Andrew Garfield, Adam Driver, Alden Ehrenreich and Lucas Hedges putting their own spin on Alicia Silverstone's iconic debate speech from the cult-classic movie Clueless.
All four actors, each of whom has been busy this award season, enjoy a nice change of pace as they goof around for the camera in this hilarious mashup video.
The speech was originally—and hilariously—delivered when Silverstone's character Cher Horowitz gives an extemporaneous pro-immigration argument in her debate class. Except it's a little bit less about immigration and a little bit more about the guests who didn't RSVP her garden party (can you believe they had the nerve to show up anyway?).
The video blends each of their takes together to make one version of the speech, and each leading man gives it their own personal twist.
Garfield does his best over-the-top teen girl impression and even does an impromptu American accent.
Driver has clearly been wronged at a garden party; he channels the most rage (and comedy) into his delivery of the lines from the famous speech.
We're surprised that Ehrenreich kept such a straight face for the mash-up considering he's recently been cast as the lead in the upcoming Star Wars spinoff movie about young Han Solo, who Harrison Ford so famously infused with comedy and charm.
Hedges gives the most laid-back performance, which might have something to do with the fact that he wasn't actually born yet when Clueless was released in 1996.
In any case, the last line, which is delivered by Garfield in the mashup, would certainly still spark debate today: "In conclusion, may I remind you, it does not say 'RSVP' on the Statue of Liberty."
What we've really learned is that Clueless is funny and relevant, whether it was made this year or 20 years ago.
And to those who disagree, we say, "Whatever!"
So who do you think does the best Cher Horowitz? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!