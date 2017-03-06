Are Andrew Garfield & Adam Driver Totally Clueless? Watch Them Perform Cher Horowitz's Debate Speech

As if we could ask for more!

W magazine posted a new video today which is giving us major '90s feels. The video, which is part of W's Casting Call series, features Andrew Garfield, Adam Driver, Alden Ehrenreich and Lucas Hedges putting their own spin on Alicia Silverstone's iconic debate speech from the cult-classic movie Clueless.

All four actors, each of whom has been busy this award season, enjoy a nice change of pace as they goof around for the camera in this hilarious mashup video.