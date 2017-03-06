Orange Is the New Black's Samira Wiley Enjoys Star-Studded Bachelorette Party in Miami

Let the wedding countdown begin!

More than five months after E! News confirmed Samira Wiley got engaged to Lauren Morelli, the Orange Is the New Black star decided to celebrate with a bachelorette party in Miami.

On Friday night, the actress joined 13 of her closest friends at E11EVEN Miami where guests ordered a magnum of Don Julio 1942 and a magnum of Belvedere.

A source says guests including Samira's co-stars Uzo Aduba and Danielle Brooks partied well into the morning hours before calling it a night.

"Really?? 6am.? Time you're moving too fast for me," Danielle shared on Twitter early Saturday morning. "Tonight was lit!"