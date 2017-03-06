Emma Watson Explains Why Her Eco-Conscious Fashions Are "Liberating"

Coveteur/Jake Rosenberg
Coveteur/Jake Rosenberg
Emma Watson is tackling her closet the eco-friendly way.
As the Beauty and the Beast star continues to evolve as an international fashionista, the socially conscious advocate is lending her voice to style with sustainability also in mind.
Having sparked an interest in sustainable clothing as a student, the Harry Potter veteran is trying to set a public example with her own wardrobe.
"I don't think it should be niche that the companies we wear clothes from are caring about who works for them, or are being conscientious about the environment. They're just doing things I think these companies should be doing anyway," she said in an interview with The Coveteur.
Coveteur/Jake Rosenberg
"It's actually not just about even what you purchase; it's about, 'whatever you buy, would you wear it thirty times?' That makes anything ethical and sustainable," the 26-year-old said. "That's really the issue that we have with our fashion, that people are buying clothes and throwing them away after wearing them twice, filling landmines, creating unsafe working conditions. Destroying the planet, essentially."
To combat this pattern, the British star has committed to sporting eco-conscious ensembles on the red carpet. However, she is careful to explain that sustainable style is something everyone can achieve with a little bit of thought.
Emma Watson Defends Posing Nearly Topless for Vanity Fair: I Don't Know What My Tits Have to Do With Feminism
Coveteur/Jake Rosenberg
"People forget about vintage and secondhand clothes a lot, they forget about buying things that are more durable, or shopping a bit less. Taking care of what you already own, getting shoes resoled. That kind of thing is incredibly sustainable," she explained.
Watson has reduced her own purchases as of late, relying on many of the same items in her more thoughtfully curated wardrobe. "The thing that I wear pretty much every day at the moment is a black cashmere turtleneck, from Chinti and Parker. I wear it every day and it is like, the softest, warmest hug," she described. "Cashmere is incredibly expensive, but it is something I wear day in, day out, that I absolutely love."
Overall, having fewer items with more purpose has made getting dressed all the more fun for the star.
"[Becoming conscious about dressing] has been incredibly liberating, in a funny way. Because it's narrowed my options so much, I'm so much more creative," she said. "I actually really think it's helped me dress better because I have less, but they're things that are perfect."