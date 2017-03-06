Kendall Jenner Reveals Secret Talent, Guilty Pleasures & More for Estée Lauder Campaign

Kendall Jenner—she's just like us!

Sometimes, the supermodel's fast and luxurious life can feel a little far removed from our reality. We can't all fly in private jets and walk at Paris Fashion Week, right? But in this exclusive behind-the-scenes video from Estée Lauder's campaign for Pure Color Love lipsticks ($22), Kendall shared she's just like any other 21-year-old (read: She's got an affinity for chicken wings, too!).

With music from Grammy-nominated singer Elle King, the eldest Jenner sister dishes on her favorite inspirations, her secret talent and her guilty pleasures in the video above.