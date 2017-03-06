Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez to Star in Overboard Remake

Ready for a role reversal?

Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez have been cast in Overboard, MGM's remake of the late director Garry Marshall's 1987 comedy starring Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. The movie is being re-imagined to focus on a spoiled playboy (Derbez), who hails from one of Mexico's wealthiest families. After falling off a yacht—just as Hawn's mean and spoiled character did in the original film—he gets amnesia, and a single mom (Faris) convinces him that they're married.

Bob Fisher and Rob Greenberg co-wrote and are co-directing the comedy.

Production is schedule to begin in May in Vancouver; a release date has not been set.