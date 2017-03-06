You've Been Using Your Bobby Pins All Wrong

E!
Everyone uses bobby pins, but there's actually more than one way to use them.
Lately, celebs have been creating cool hair art with theirs. For instance, Diane Kruger twisted them into her updo, Emma Stone did a criss-cross pattern and Khloe Kardashian placed hers in her ponytail. We're into it, so naturally, we asked Garnier Fructis celebrity hairstylist Michael Dueñas to show us how it's done.
The good news is there's no right or wrong way to create bobby pin art, just style your hair and off you go.
"Start by putting Garnier Fructis Smooth Air Dry Anti-Frizz Cream on wet hair. It will make your hair really soft, but still give your style a ton of movement," recommended the pro. That way, whether you're sporting a downdo or updo, your done 'do will look sleek. Another pro tip: Make sure that your bobby pins are pretty. So instead of boring browns and blacks opt for rose gold and silver versions.
Luckily, placing the bobby pins in your hairstyle is the easy part. Take this crown-like look the pro did on set. "It's going to make it look like there's a braid, without doing a braid," shared the expert. To start, simply twist your hair into a low messy bun and secure with rose gold pins. At the crown of the head, start sliding the same pins into your hair in a diagonal pattern along both sides.
