You've Been Using Your Bobby Pins All Wrong

Everyone uses bobby pins, but there's actually more than one way to use them.

Lately, celebs have been creating cool hair art with theirs. For instance, Diane Kruger twisted them into her updo, Emma Stone did a criss-cross pattern and Khloe Kardashian placed hers in her ponytail. We're into it, so naturally, we asked Garnier Fructis celebrity hairstylist Michael Dueñas to show us how it's done.

The good news is there's no right or wrong way to create bobby pin art, just style your hair and off you go.