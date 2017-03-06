Take Your Everyday Hairstyle to the Next Level With This Bobby Pin Trick

Bobby pins are practical, but these days they also have another, more creative, use.

According to Garnier Fructis celebrity hairstylist Michael Dueñas, one of the hottest celeb hair trends is using your bobby pins to create unique fun patterns in your hairstyle. Take Diane Kruger, who has been doing this bobby pin-type crown braid for years. But you're not limited to this particular 'do. In fact, the pro has a few easy to-do patterns that will bring your style to a whole new level.