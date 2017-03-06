Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey's Twins Monroe and Moroccan Meet Their New Baby Brother Golden

Golden "Sagon" Cannon has met his older siblings!

Nick Cannon introduced Moroccan Cannon and Monroe Cannon, his twins he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey, to his newborn son, whom she shares with Brittany Bell. The TV host shared the family moment on Instagram, documenting the emotional moment for all to enjoy. In the first photo, Golden poses with his dad, siblings and his grandmother, who doesn't look too happy!

"My Grandmother Hates taking pictures! LOL #FamilyDay #Rocky #RoeRoe and #GoGo," Nick captioned the funny picture.