Jamie Lynn Spears Reflects on Daughter Maddie's Accident: I Was Living a Mother's Worst Nightmare

Today Jamie Lynn Spears and her daughter Maddie Aldridge are enjoying life's sweet moments together, but just a month ago, everything had taken a terrifying turn.

"I was living a mothers/anyones worst nightmare happening right infront of my eyes, helplessly," the 25-year-old mother recalled on social media.

It was on February 6 that reports emerged of an ATV accident in Kentwood, LA, involving the 8-year-old and an off-road vehicle that had flipped over into a pond. E! News had subsequently learned Maddie was in "stable but critical condition" after emergency CPR was performed on site and she was taken to a nearby hospital.