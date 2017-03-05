Bruno Mars Brings the Party to 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards While Receiving Innovator Award

Treasure: That is what Bruno Mars is!
While the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards was a special night for many artists, nobody was celebrated more than the "24K Magic" singer.
Before performing his biggest hits inside The Forum in Inglewood, the Grammy winner received a special tribute that included a few special words from close friend Big Sean.
"To be worthy of the iHeartRadio Innovator Award, you have to be willing to take chances," the rapper explained. "You gotta know what's cool before it's cool. To see things no one else can see. Bruno Mars does all that."
After showing off his dance moves during a medley of songs, Bruno held on to the mic and accepted his special trophy.
That's what I like @BrunoMars! #iHeartBruno #iHeartAwards #BestPerformance pic.twitter.com/eYWhfcAgrP— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) March 6, 2017
"This is incredible. Most importantly, I want to thank the fans. I love you guys," he shared with the crowd. "I do this all for you guys. You make me a better songwriter, a better performer, a better entertainer."
"Innovator is a very heavy word. This award, I'm so honored," Bruno continued. "It's a little ironic for me because I genuinely feel like I'm just getting started. I don't know where we're going yet, but we are going."
It's already been an incredible year for Bruno who has received rave reviews for his latest album 24K Magic.
In addition to performing at the 2017 Grammys, Bruno is busy preparing to hit the road this summer for a brand-new tour.
Ticket sales have been more than successful as the singer travels to more than 45 cities in the United States and Canada. Shows kick off July 15 in Las Vegas before culminating with four shows at The Forum.
Congratulations Bruno!