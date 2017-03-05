Aww Alert! The Kids From Katy Perry's iHeartRadio Music Awards Performance Accepted Best Tour on Behalf of Coldplay

And the award for best acceptance speech goes to...

Three adorable kids, who first performed alongside Katy Perryduring her opening number at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards, were enlisted by none other than Coldplay frontman Chris Martin to thank the music biz for honoring the band with Best Tour.

John Legend presented Coldplay with one of Sunday evening's most buzzed about awards, which was followed by Martin bringing two little girls and one boy up to the podium. The "Hymn for the Weekend" crooner even grabbed at a chair for the backup dancer to stand on in order to reach the mic! Too cute.

Posing as bandmates Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion, one lucky "recipient" shared, "Hello, we are Coldplay. Thank you so much for this award. We love our job and we love our fans. Thank you so much everybody!"