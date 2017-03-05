iHeartRadio Awards 2017 Red Carpet Arrivals: See Noah Cyrus, Ansel Elgort and More Glamorous Stars

Who said award season ended with the 2017 Oscars?!

The red carpet is officially rolled out at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards in front of The Forum in Los Angeles, and it's finally time to celebrate the music we jammed out to on iHeartRadio stations from across the past year. Ryan Seacrest is hosting the festivities, but before the curtain rises and he kicks things off, we have one glamorous red carpet to obsess over.

Christina Milian and Dance Moms star Nia Sioux have officially made their entrance in stunning gowns of their own, while Ansel Elgort is representing the guys with an edgy update to a classic suit.

As is customary for award shows celebrating the best of the best in the music biz, we have stars like Noah Cyrus to thank for always bringing a dramatic flair to the carpet.