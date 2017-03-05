Emma Watson Defends Posing Nearly Topless for Vanity Fair: I Don't Know What My Tits Have to Do With Feminism

Emma Watson is addressing the controversy surrounding a Vanity Fair photo shoot in which she posed with her breasts partially exposed.

Sitting down with Reuters, the Beauty and the Beast star and gender equality activist hit back at critics who believe the photo undermines her feminist ideals. "It just always reveals to me how many misconceptions and what a misunderstanding there is about what feminism is," Watson admitted.

The 26-year-old, who launched the #HeForShe campaign dedicated to enlisting men in the fight for women's rights, continued, "Feminism is about giving women choice. Feminism is not a stick with which to beat other women with. It's about freedom, it's about liberation, it's about equality. I really don't know what my tits have to do with it. It's very confusing."