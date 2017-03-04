Bobby Brown and Nick Gordon Remember the Late Bobbi Kristina Brown on What Would Have Been Her 24th Birthday

Gone, but never forgotten.

Both Bobby Brown and Nick Gordon paid tribute to Bobbi Kristina Brownon social media Saturday, marking what would have been her 24th birthday. Whitney Houston's daughter died in July 2015, following six months spent in a medically-induced coma after being found unresponsive in a bathtub in her Atlanta home.

Brown reflected on her life in a series of photos spanning Bobbi Kristina's childhood and into her adulthood that he captioned, "TODAY WE CELEBRATE YOU BABY GIRL #BOBBIKRISTINABROWN" Meanwhile, Gordon, her longtime boyfriend, tweeted simply, "Happy Birthday," adding an angel emoji.

In an ongoing court battle between the aspiring singer's estate and Bobby Brown against Gordon, the latter was found legally responsible for Bobbi Kristina's death and ordered to pay more than $36 million to her family last November. Nick has denied any wrongdoing in the incident and was never charged criminally in connection to her death.