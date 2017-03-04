Orlando Bloom Attends Chris Martin's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Birthday Party After Katy Perry Split

Clint Brewer / Splash News
Orlando Bloom got a golden ticket to the ultimate birthday bash held after his and Katy Perry's split.
On Friday, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor made his first appearance since their separation was announced, attending Chris Martin's star-studded Charlie and the Chocolate Factory-themed 40th birthday party at the Coldplay singer's Malibu home.
Giant lollipops and mushrooms, similar to the edible candy ones seen in the 1971 movie Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, the first film based on Roald Dahl's popular book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and a piece of childhood for Martin's fellow Gen-Xers, were set up on the grounds.
A sign that read "Pure Imagination," the name of Gene Wilder's iconic song in the film, was also placed. Coldplay has performed the song in concert before. The party's invitations also featured the same curly font used in the film.
Bloom was seen arriving at the party wearing a patterned black button-down shirt and black jacket, pants and shoes. Robert Downey Jr.. and wife Susan Downey, James Corden and Rob Lowe were also photographed arriving.
It is unclear if Martin's ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, with whom he has remained friendly, attended the bash. She had a day earlier posted a sweet birthday tribute to the singer, alongside a photo of their son and daughter, writing, "HAPPY 40th BIRTHDAY to the best daddy in the world!!! We ♥ you so much!"
In recent months, Bloom and Perry both dyed their hair blond. He later went back to his dark brown hair color, while she kept her new look. She underwent an even more drastic hair transformation Thursday; she debuted a super short, semi-buzzed hairstyle.
Just before her "breakover," Perry tweeted a message that signaled how she's been dealing with the split.
"How bout a new way of thinking for 2017," she wrote. "U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one's a victim or a villain, get a life y'all!"