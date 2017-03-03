Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Rendezvous in Jamaica for His Best Friend's Wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take the Caribbean!

The two lovebirds met up in Montego Bay, Jamaica, on Thursday after taking separate flights. It appears Harry brought Meghan as his date to his best friend Tom Inskip's wedding to Lara Hughes-Young this weekend, which gave the Suits actress a chance to get to know her beau's inner circle just a bit better.

The couple was photographed looking quite happy together while enjoying a conversation at their assigned table. Meghan looked chic and glowing in a navy, floral maxi dress, while the red-headed royal opted for a white shirt and dark slacks.

Harry and Tom have been friends since they were students at Eton College boarding school. Tom was reportedly present when the prince was famously photographed naked and standing in front of a nude woman inside a hotel suite in Las Vegas. Grainy photos leaked online and marked one of the biggest scandals for Harry, then known for his love of partying.