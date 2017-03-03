Justin Timberlake Pens Adorable Tribute to His "Heart" Jessica Biel on Her 35th Birthday

Justin Timberlake is never one to shy away from gushing about his "perfect" wife Jessica Biel...but when it comes to celebrating her birthday, he goes above and beyond.

The actress turned 35 on Friday, and her musical hubby made sure to make her feel extra special, giving her a heartfelt shout-out on Instagram.

Posting a sepia-toned photo kissing his lady on the cheek, J.T. wrote, "You make me laugh. You make me smile. You make me LOVE. You make me want to be BETTER."