Nicki Minaj vs. Remy Ma: A History of the Rappers' 10-Year Beef and What's Happening Now

Though some of you may be up-to-date on the latest in rap feuds, many of you are probably wondering what the hell is going on between Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma right now (and a few of you might even admit you have no idea who Remy Ma is).

Well, we're here to help you out.

For starters, Remy is a Terror Squad MC who was incarcerated on multiple charges in 2008 for six years and was finally released in 2014 (which explains why you haven't heard about her lately). However, her beef with Nicki goes back further than that.

Here's a breakdown of the female emcees' decade-long feud and where they stand now: