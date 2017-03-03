Time After Time Is Mashing Up All of H.G. Wells' Greatest Hits for the Ultimate Book Report

Calling all lit majors!

A cat-and-mouse race through time featuring literary icon H.G. Wells and none other than Jack the Ripper may be the jumping off point for ABC's new series Time After Time, but, unlike the 1979 book and movie of the same name that the upcoming thriller is based on, The Time Machine won't be the only Wells novel to inspire the proceedings.

"I've always loved this project. I've just been a big fan of [director] Nicholas Meyer from the word go, growing up. That movie is what led me to actually read H.G. Wells," series creator Kevin Williamson told reporters at a recent screening of the premiere. "I'd always sort of stayed away from his writing. I found it very hard, very dense. It wasn't my cup of tea at the time. And then I started reading The Island of Doctor Moreau and then I got it…We sort of live in that universe. We live in The Time Machine, The Island of Doctor Moreau and The Invisible Man and we just start touching War of the Worlds."