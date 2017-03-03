Did America's Next Top Model Double as a Test Shoot for Rihanna's Paper Cover?

Is this a case of fashion déjà vu?

During an episode of America's Next Top Model in early January, the remaining contestants were tasked with turning the aisles of a Harlem supermarket into the perfect backdrop for their couture ensembles. They got to werk, striking poses around the meats, melons and milk.

As one of the show's judges and Paper's chief creative officer Drew Elliot told the ladies, the photoshoot was inspired by a 2014 Chanel runway show during Paris Fashion Week, where the models strutted along aisles of groceries.

The event was attended by Rihanna, who coincidentally appears on the cover of Paper's most recent March issue posing in the aisles of a New York deli/grocery hybrid.