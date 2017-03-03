Justin Hartley Reveals How This Is Us Affects His Approach to Fatherhood

Justin also said that when he goes home, his role as Kevin Pearson sometimes stays with him. "Usually, it's like, you have a rough day at work [so] you see movies and TV shows about this...You have a rough day at work, [so] you come home and you take it out on your wife and kids. You see that—it happens in real life. I get the benefit of it [being] the opposite. If I bring my work home, it's wonderful."

Speaking highly of the show, Justin added, "This is not just like a job. This is like a dream come true!"

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)