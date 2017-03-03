Selena Gomez Gives The Weeknd a Sweet Kiss Before Leaving Paris

Selena Gomez can't keep her hands to herself.
The "It Ain't Me" songstress gave her boyfriend The Weeknd a sweet kiss on the cheek during the after-party for his concert Tuesday. Dressed casually, the couple looked young and in love at L'Arc in Paris. The "Can't Feel My Face" crooner donned a baseball cap with "Starboy" written on it, a reference to his latest album. Selena, on the other hand, dressed down in distressed denim.
The Weeknd is on the European leg of his world tour, so Selena flew to Amsterdam last week to join him. She supported him at his concert, and after a few days in that city they traveled together to Paris. Unfortunately, his ex-girlfriend, Bella Hadid, was staying nearby.
INSTARimages.com
As E! News previously reported, Selena and the Weeknd were seen leaving five-star hotel La Réserve in Paris Monday night, mere blocks from where Bella was spotted exiting Hotel George V. It was a quiet date night for the couple, who enjoyed Asian fare at Le Diep before grabbing a drink at La Réserve. As they headed to their hotel, a source reveals, "He was guiding her arm."
The next night, The Weeknd performed at AccorHôtels Arena. Bella and sister Gigi Hadid are in Paris for Fashion Week, both walking in the H&M fashion show where The Weeknd also had to perform. We can only imagine how Bella must have felt watching her ex-boyfriend perform just a few feet from her, but thankfully she had her sister to get her through the run-in with a cute hand hold.
Elle magazine's Senior Fashion Editor, Nikki Ogunnaike, was there to capture the whole thing, posting the sister-power moment to Instagram with an all too appropriate caption: "That look you give your sister and she just knows @bellahadid @gigihadid @hm #pfw."