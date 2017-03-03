Milo Ventimiglia Admits He's a "Magnificent" Lover

Milo Ventimiglia is "not uncomfortable" being called a sex symbol. And why should he be? "I think what I try to do is best represent what men could be, which is kind, which is giving, which is not a pushover," the actor, 39, said on SiriusXM's Bevelations Thursday. "Don't mistake that."

So, what does that mean to the actor exactly? "Just be a strong man, a good man, contribute to the world instead of taking away from it. I think in [doing] that, you're going to attract a good mate," Ventimiglia explained to host Bevy Smith. "You're going to attract someone who is going to admire you for who you are, maybe not for how your nose is placed in relation to your chin."