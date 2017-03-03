Savannah Guthrie Introduces Son Charley Feldman to the World on Today

It's nice to meet you, Charley!

Savannah Guthrie surprised viewers Friday morning when her husband Mike Feldman stopped by the Today show to introduce their nearly three-month-old son to the co-anchors and viewers. Their daughter, Vale, was also in tow, and ran to her mama as soon as she saw her.

Before Charley, Vale and Mike were announced, Carson Daly gave viewers a few clues to help them try and figure out who the surprise guest was. He's losing his hair and he hits the bottle were two of them, which led Matt Lauer to joke that it was him LOL.

Charles Max Feldman entered the world at 9 lbs., 8 oz. and measured 21.5 inches long. "The proud parents are doing great!" Today tweeted when he was born.