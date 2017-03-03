Lea Michele's New Song "Love Is Alive" Is Here: Listen Now

Lea Michele is back with a new ballad.

"Love Is Alive" was released on iTunes, Spotify and Vevo at midnight. The song is the debut single off Michele's sophomore album, Places, slated for release this spring. The 30-year-old Scream Queens actress previewed the song in January at her concerts in L.A. and New York City.

Michele had been teasing "Love Is Alive" for weeks. "Oh my God. I can't believe it's FINALLY out. I'm so proud of this song.. it's so special to me. No matter what you go through in life.. love is a blessing and brings you so much joy," Michele tweeted Thursday. "I hope you all love this song and it's means as much to you as it does to me! #loveisalive. Let's get it trending. #loveisalive."