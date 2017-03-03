Bill Paxton Honored by His CBS Drama Training Day With Episode-Opening Memorial

Paxton starred opposite Justin Cornwell in the TV series version of Antoine Fuqua's 2001 film. The series is set 15 years after the movie and follows Kyle Craig, a young officer who joins an LAPD squad and is partnered with morally gray Detective Frank Roarke (Paxton).

Training Day will be Paxton's last TV role. His last film will be The Circle with Emma Watson.

Paxton has been a TV and film force through his career. He had memorable roles in Twister, Aliens, Apollo 13 and Titanic on the big screen. On TV, Paxton recently recurred on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., starred in the miniseries Hatfields and McCoys and Texas Rising and spent five seasons on HBO's polygamist drama Big Love. He was nominated for three Golden Globes for his work in Big Love and received an Emmy nomination for Hatfields and McCoys.