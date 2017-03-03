Bill Paxton Honored by His CBS Drama Training Day With Episode-Opening Memorial

Training Day paid tribute to star Bill Paxton on the Thursday, March 2 episode. Paxton, who passed on Saturday, Feb. 25 at the age of 61 following complications form surgery, had completed work on the 13-episode first season of the CBS series prior to his death.
The episode of Training Day opened with the below video dedication to the late star. The official show's Twitter account shared the tribute as well. "We will always remember you, Bill Paxton," the show tweeted.
We will always remember you, Bill Paxton. pic.twitter.com/vPpke9zmgY— Training Day (@TrainingDayCBS) March 3, 2017
Paxton starred opposite Justin Cornwell in the TV series version of Antoine Fuqua's 2001 film. The series is set 15 years after the movie and follows Kyle Craig, a young officer who joins an LAPD squad and is partnered with morally gray Detective Frank Roarke (Paxton).
Training Day will be Paxton's last TV role. His last film will be The Circle with Emma Watson.
Paxton has been a TV and film force through his career. He had memorable roles in Twister, Aliens, Apollo 13 and Titanic on the big screen. On TV, Paxton recently recurred on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., starred in the miniseries Hatfields and McCoys and Texas Rising and spent five seasons on HBO's polygamist drama Big Love. He was nominated for three Golden Globes for his work in Big Love and received an Emmy nomination for Hatfields and McCoys.
"It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery," a representative of his family said in statement following Paxton's death. "A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill's passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father."
Training Day airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. on CBS.