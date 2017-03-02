Top Chef Season 14 Crowns a Winner After the Best Finale Ever: Was It Brooke Williamson or Shirley Chung?

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Best. Finale. Ever.
One of the the best seasons of Top Chef came to a close on Thursday night, with season 14 ending in a culinary battle between Brooke Williamson and Shirley Chung, both fan-favorites from their respective seasons. But in the end, only one chef could win the title of Top Chef, and it was...
Brooke Williamson!
Originally eliminated in week 11, Brooke returned to the competition the following week after winning Last Chance Kitchen. Talk about a comeback!
Brooke was the runner-up in season 10, while Shirley was a finalist in season 11.
Brooke and Shirley actually battled it out on Top Chef Duels in 2014, with Shirley ultimately winning (though Brooke left with $20,000).
Top Chef: Charleston featured eight new chefs battling it out against eight returning chefs, with the final four being made up entirely of veterans (Brooke, Shirley, Sheldon Simeon and John Tesar).
Are you happy with Top Chef's season 14 winner? Sound off in the comments.