Shahs of Sunset Stars React to GG's Shocking Split News: "I Hope They Find Peace"

Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi's shocking announcement that she wants to end her marriage to Shalom after a little more than a month rattled her Shahs of Sunset co-stars as well.

The reality star's rep Steve Honig had told E! News Thursday that "during the past few weeks, certain facts have come to GG's attention that have made her realize her marriage can no longer continue, and, in fact, should never have happened."

Shalom has not commented.

"I feel for both of them," Shahs of Sunset star Mike Shouhed told E! News exclusively. "My enormous regards go out to both. I hope they find peace."

"I love them both," he said. "They seemed so happy together. This is a shock to me."