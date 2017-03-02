Sister Power! Watch the Moment Gigi Hadid Saved Bella Hadid During an Awkward Run-In With The Weeknd

When you know you're going to run into your ex-boyfriend, there's no better person to have by your side than your protective big sis...Just take it from Bella Hadid!
The supermodel strutted her stuff in H&M's show at Paris Fashion Week and was forced to face The Weeknd as he performed during their final catwalk. Luckily, she had Gigi Hadid holding her hand to help get her through the awkward moment.
Elle magazine's Senior Fashion Editor, Nikki Ogunnaike, was there to capture the whole thing, posting the sister-power moment to Instagram with an all too appropriate caption: "That look you give your sister and she just knows @bellahadid @gigihadid @hm #pfw."
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Luckily, Bella has had a little bit of practice in dealing with running into her ex.
She took her first catwalk down the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway in November and led the finale walk during The Weeknd's performance at the show. Though they certainly made some eye-contact, Bella showed little emotion and decided not to dance and sing along to his music as her fellow models did.
A few months later, the former couple crossed paths again at Madison Square Garden during a memorial concert in honor of A$AP Yams, marking the first time they ran into one another after The Weeknd was spotted kissing Selena Gomez.
Since then, they've kept their distance...but just narrowly.
Earlier this week, Bella just barely missed running into her ex and Gomez as they were spotted blocks away from each other, departing from their respective hotels in Paris.
As for the new(ish) lovebirds, they've been romancing around the world as SelGo joined her man for a few stops during the European leg of his tour.
In fact, a source told E! News earlier this month that he's "proud to have Selena by his side" as they share a "crazy connection" and "are falling for each other."