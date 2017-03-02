Paris Jackson Is Officially a Model: Michael Jackson's Daughter Signs With a Top Agency—as Many Expected!

Paris had dabbled in modeling in recent months, appearing on her first cover—for Rolling Stone, no less.

People have long speculated she would become a model, with her stunning good looks, highlighted by her piercing light ocean blue eyes.

Before her father's death in 2009, he made his kids wear veils over their faces in public to shield them from the paparazzi and to keep them from being recognized. Paris said on The Oprah Winfrey Show she understood the singer was trying to protect them.

Paris made her non-faceless public debut at Michael's public memorial service, when she was 11 years old, tearfully speaking of her dad fondly onstage in what marked a surprise and particularly heartbreaking moment.