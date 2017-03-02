Allow DuckTales' New Trailer to Take You on a Fun Nostalgia Ride (PS: It's Also Renewed)

Disney XD
This isn't your daddy's DuckTales, but it sure looks close enough. Dare we say better? Disney released the below sneak peek of the new Disney XD version of DuckTales and it will take you on a nostalgic ride that only Launchpad McQuack can deliver.
And Disney isn't stopping at a sneak peek: DuckTales has also been renewed for a second season, yes ahead of the show's summer premiere. Matt Youngberg of Ben 10: Omniverse is executive producer with Wander Over Yonder veteran Francisco Angones as story editor and co-producer, Gravity Falls veteran Sean Jimenez as art director.
"Fans around the world are eager and we're looking forward to introducing viewers to the all-new DuckTales," Marc Buhaj, senior vice president of programming and general manager of Disney XD, said in a statement. "This early season two order is a testament to the quality work the creative team, led by Matt and Frank, and the cast are delivering."
DuckTales stars Doctor Who and Jessica Jones favorite David Tennant as Scrooge McDuck, Danny Pudi, Ben Schwartz and Bobby Moynihan as the voices of Huey, Dewey and Louie, respectively, Kate Micucci as Webby Vanderquack, Beck Bennett as Launchpad McQuack and Toks Olagundoye as Mrs. Beakley.
The original Ducktales ran for three seasons from 1987-1990. The revival was announced back in 2015—these things take time!
"DuckTales has a special place in Disney's TV animation history, it drew its inspiration from Disney Legend Carl Barks' comic books and through its storytelling and artistic showmanship, set an enduring standard for animated entertainment that connects with both kids and adults," Buhaj, said in a statement at the time. "Our new series will bring that same energy and adventurous spirit to a new generation."
DuckTales will premiere summer 2017.