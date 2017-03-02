Johnny Depp Is Pantsless and in Trouble in New Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Trailer

A new trailer for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales dropped exclusively on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday, and it's clear that Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow is in trouble. Starring Depp, Orlando Bloom, Javier Bardem and many more, the latest installment in the popular Walt Disney Studios franchise will feature many thrills for fans old and new. In the latest trailer, Jack is running from Captain Salazar (Bardem) while searching for the infamous trident of Poseidon. The fifth installment's trailer also features Jack getting into his usual hijinks, including getting jailed while wearing no pants and drinking while being chased.
"You will pay for what you did to me," Salazar says ominously in the trailer.
Dead Men Tell No Tales will be the fifth and final installment in the Pirates franchise. In April 2015 producer Jerry Bruckheimer shared the first image of Depp back in costume. "Captain Jack is back and we're not letting him go," Bruckheimer captioned the picture. In the debut snapshot, Depp donned his signature costume, long hair and a scraggly beard and mustache. Depp's character appeared a little worried as he was tied up to the mast of a pirate ship with henchmen around him. We can only imagine the mess Jack got himself into.
The latest Pirates movie also comes after Johnny faced front-page headlines for his divorce from Amber Heard. With the case now settled, some in Hollywood think the actor will still be able to succeed on the big screen.
"I think Johnny has spent a very long time building his career, and a lot of people came to his defense when this happened, so I really don't think, moving forward, this is going to hurt him," The Hollywood Reporter staffer Ashley Cullins shared with E! News. "He has an H.G. Wells project that he's working on The Invisible Man, he's voicing a character in the Gnomeo and Juliet sequel, both of these things he'll be working on for the next couple of years, and by then, I don't think anybody's going to be talking about his nasty divorce with Amber Heard."
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is in theaters May 26, 2017.
