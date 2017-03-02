Pregnant Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski Turn The Last Word Premiere Into Date Night

While it may look like a movie premiere to the rest of us, for engaged stars Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski, this was date night.
The actor and actress, who are expecting their first baby together, arrived to the red carpet at ArcLight Hollywood in Los Angeles dressed to the nines in honor of the premiere of their newest movie—and first together—The Last Word.
Sadoski sported a gray windowpane suit jacket and black tie while his fiancée looked radiant in a green printed dress. However, her best accessory was her growing baby bump, the silhouette highlighted by her free-flowing dress.
As the parents-to-be looked into each other's eyes along the red carpet, the actress rested her hand on her belly. Co-star Shirley MacLaine also got in on the baby bump action as she was captured by photographers embracing Seyfried's bump with her two hands. The silver screen icon later dished to E! Marc Malkin about getting to watch the couple on set.
"I'm not sure when she was acting with him and when it was real and that's what I enjoyed in the movie," she recalled. "It ended up with a baby."
While Sadoski admitted he is terrified of fatherhood, he also "couldn't be more excited." "She gets the singing, I do the diaper changing," he quipped to Malkin.
While this is the off-screen couple's first movie together, they met on the set of the Off-Broadway production of The Way We Get By in 2015. After reuniting on the set of their new movie, sparks were flying and by September 2016, E! News confirmed they were engaged. Two months later, Seyfried was sporting the beginnings of a baby bump—something she had been wanting for years.
"I keep feeling like my eggs are dying off. I need to get on it… I want a child. Badly. I want to be a mother, badly," she told Marie Claire UK in August 2015. "That's what I feel. I've been feeling it for like, two years. I'm not ready but nobody's ready. It changes everything… so how you can ever be ready for that?"
Well, that time has finally arrived! It's only a matter of time now until Amanda begins her newest role as mom.
As she told Malkin, "I'm ready to meet the kid!"