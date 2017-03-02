Lisa Kudrow Dishes Bad Friends Guest Star Behavior: Who Told Her "Now You're F--kable"?

"It was really fun. We had a good time. It was hilarious and we were laughing nonstop," Kudrow said about the untelevised reunions. "That was really mean. But if we don't tell you one is coming and then it doesn't happen, you have no reason to be disappointed. I'm managing expectations."

And Friends fans shouldn't hold their breath for anything like the Will & Grace revival that's happening on NBC next season.

"I don't see it happening. It would be fun, but what would it be about? Think about it." Kudrow added. "The thing we liked best about the show was that they were 20-somethings and they were their own family. Now, they all have families, so what are we going to watch?"

Watch What Happens Lives airs Sunday-Thursday, 11 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)