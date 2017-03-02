Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Having Kids Late: "I Thought That It Wasn't Going to Happen for Me"

Jennifer Lopez has it all, but her biggest blessings are her two children, Emme and Max.
The Shades of Blue star welcomed her twins with now-ex-husband Marc Anthony in February 2008 when she was 38 years old. While appearing on the Today show Thursday morning, J.Lo opened up to Savannah Guthrie about her "coconuts" and gushed about how much they've changed her life.
"They just make life so much better," Lopez said. "I'm forever grateful."
Lopez admitted she's particularly thankful for her two kids because at one point she worried she wouldn't have them. "I didn't have kids until later, and I almost thought that it wasn't going to happen for me," she continued.
"I'm very aware that I was blessed with that. I don't take it for granted for one day."
Emme and Maximilian...I cant believe its 9 years ago today that God entrusted me with the biggest blessings of my life... he finally sent me my beautiful twins, my babies, my love and life in two lil human beings. I immediately felt bonded, protective, overwhelmed with emotion and like the luckiest woman on this earth. And Ive felt that way everyday since. You make me proud every single moment of every single day! You are two shining lights that make this world a better more beautiful place for me and everyone who is lucky enough to know you...Thank you Lord for choosing me to be Max and Emme's mom. The word LOVE is not enough for how my heart and soul feel when I think of you... Happy Happy Birthday my lil coconuts!!! Mama loves you so damn much!!! ????
Just last week Lopez gave her fans a sneak peek into how much love she feels for her kids when she posted an emotional tribute to them on Instagram for their ninth birthdays. Sharing a collage of their greatest moments as a family, Lopez wrote, "Emme and Maximilian...I cant believe its 9 years ago today that God entrusted me with the biggest blessings of my life... he finally sent me my beautiful twins, my babies, my love and life in two lil human beings. I immediately felt bonded, protective, overwhelmed with emotion and like the luckiest woman on this earth. And Ive felt that way everyday since."
She continued, "You make me proud every single moment of every single day! You are two shining lights that make this world a better more beautiful place for me and everyone who is lucky enough to know you...Thank you Lord for choosing me to be Max and Emme's mom. The word LOVE is not enough for how my heart and soul feel when I think of you... Happy Happy Birthday my lil coconuts!!! Mama loves you so damn much!!!"
Because the "Ain't Your Mama" songstress is always on the go—she has her Las Vegas residency, her TV show, rehearsals for Bye Bye Birdie and more—Lopez said she and her kids have become "gypsies traveling all over the place." But how does she get it all done?
"I take it one day at a time," she said. "We're doing the best we can."
