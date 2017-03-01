See Beast's First Attempt at Charming Belle in Brand New Beauty and the Beast Clip

Beast could use a little help when it comes to his pickup lines.

In a brand new clip from Beauty and the Beast released Wednesday, Disney fans get their first glimpse of Beast's (Dan Stevens) not-so welcoming invitation for Belle (Emma Watson) to join him at dinner. And by invitation, we mean request... in Beast's own words.

Lucky for the hairy monster, he learns how to interact with humans again from the perfectly poised group of animated household items who advise, "Be gentle! And when she opens the door give her a dashing, debonair smile!"

Cue Beast's attempt at smiling, and long story short, it doesn't go so well.