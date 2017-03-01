Angelina Jolie Is Absolutely Stunning in Sexy New Fragrance Ad for Guerlain

?Notes of a Woman?: the story of the fragrance creation that embodies modern femininity. #MonGuerlain pic.twitter.com/vojGu52ZJA

Angelina Jolie is bringing her timeless beauty to the fragrance world.

The actress and human rights activist stars in the campaign for Geurlain's newest fragrance, Mon Guerlain. In a picturesque video dubbed "Notes of a Woman," Jolie appears in a creme-colored robe, an off-the-shoulder sun dress and black and white pajamas as she wanders through a lavish home reading lines and getting ready for an event.

Angelina is also shown walking through the countryside in Provence, France, taking in the sights, before slipping into a glamorous black lace gown and departing down a spiral staircase. Not before spritzing on a splash of Mon Guerlian, of course.

The A-lister's many tattoos across her back and shoulders are also clearly visible throughout the one-minute campaign, which was shot last September.