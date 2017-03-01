Chris Brown Threatened Karrueche Tran's BFF? J.Ryan La Cour Obtains His Own Restraining Order

A week after Karrueche Tran obtained a temporary domestic violence restraining order against ex Chris Brown, the R&B singer was ordered to also stay away from her best friend J.Ryan La Cour and two other pals.
He obtained the new order against Brown Tuesday. He said the singer had shown up unannounced multiple times, made threats and caused a scene. La Cour said Brown "stated that no matter where we go, he will find us and shoot the place up."
"In the past, Chris Brown has threatened me and run up on me for not allowing him to bully Karrueche Tran in my presence," La Cour wrote. "More recently, making threats to her saying that he will beat anyone that is friends with her."
Brown has not responded to La Cour's claims.
Karrueche Tran Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Chris Brown After Claiming He ''Threatened to Kill'' Her
La Cour described one alleged incident in detail. He said he, Karrueche and another friend attended a 2017 Super Bowl party and Brown was there too. He said after two hours, two men told him he needed to leave or he was "going to have problems." He said he and the friend decided to comply to avoid problems, at which the singer than approached him.
"Chris Brown ran up to me, got in my face, saying, 'It's 2017, Ima f--k you up every time I see you. So you better get the f--k out of here before I lay your ass out,'" he said.
He said he began to walk away and Brown followed him. The friend tried to intervene and the singer told her "Move, bitch, we ain't friends" and threw a drink in her face, La Cour said.
"Then he told the guys he sent up to me that he wanted to walk me out himself," he said. "At this point, I had found an exit and got away."
In February, Tran obtained a domestic violence restraining order against Brown, from whom she split in 2014, claiming had been harassing her recently and "threatened to kill me to others, threatened me via text messages and threatened to harass my friends."
The model also claimed that years ago, Brown got physically violent with her, punching her in the stomach twice and pushing her down the stairs.
The singer has not responded.
Three weeks before Tran obtained the order, Brown had ranted about his love life on Instagram, insinuating that he acts like a stalker.