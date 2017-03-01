Swoon! Tim McGraw Talks Recording for the First Time With Faith Hill: "She's the Light of Our Whole Family's Life"

When it comes to marriage, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill seem perfectly in sync.
Turns out, it's the same story when it comes to recording together.
The longtime couple and frequent duet partners co-wrote and recorded "Keep Your Eyes on Me," their first time actually recording a song together, off the soundtrack from the new film The Shack, in which McGraw also co-stars. The intense drama is based on the best-selling novel by William Paul Young, about a man forced to deal with the unthinkable when his daughter goes missing and is presumed dead.
McGraw and Hill wrote the song with Lori McKenna and Shane McAnally and, as McGraw told E! News last night at the New York premiere of The Shack, they were all in tears after watching the rough cut of the film.
"We had little notepads and the notepads were covered in tears, we were crying so hard," he said.
But as it turned out, they all had written the same thing down right off the bat: "keep your eyes on me."
"We wanted to write a song and record a song that followed the arc of the movie," McGraw explained. "I remember doing my vocal and then sitting back in the studio...[Faith] started singing and it just blew me away, her vocal."
"When she does that thing at the end, where she just goes to church, with the 'ah's' at the end, it's a religious experience," he said reverently about his wife of more than 20 years.
And it isn't just Hill's voice that he's still crazy about after all this time.
"I'm lucky to have her. She's the light of our whole family's life," McGraw added. "She keeps everything going for us. We all strive to be like my wife, everybody in our family. If your wife holds the example for everybody in your family, that's a good thing."
Tim and Faith are also the proud parents of three daughters—and their eldest, Gracie, should get cracking on her own album, in her father's humble opinion. Watch the full interview above to see what the doting dad has to say about Gracie's musical potential.
The Shack, starring Sam Worthington, Octavia Spencer, McGraw and Radha Mitchell, is in theaters March 3.