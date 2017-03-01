Kendall Jenner Is Throwing It Back on a Wednesday—With This Logo

Best Images/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Best Images/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Back by popular demand, baring logos is a thing again.
Style icons everywhere (Kendall Jenner included) are obsessing over one particular graphic: Gucci's. Alessandro Michele, the brand's creative director, unveiled the throwback print with faded gold lettering front and center on the cruise '17 runway.
Aside from the fact it's a design hailing from one of the world's most ubiquitous brands, what makes the printed item(s) so special? (You know, special enough for the biggest style stars in the world to wear them over, and over, and over again.)
Michael Stewart/WireImage
First and foremost, throwback branding has been a huge trend in the fashion world for several seasons now, as seen with recent brand collections including Calvin Klein and Vetements. This season is all about subtly incorporating retro pieces into your wardrobe. So, why Gucci? We think it's because of the timelessness of the design, and It girls like Romee Strijd definitely appreciate it.
Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Logo items also exhibit entry-level luxury. Although it's not exactly low-priced, a logo tee, for example, is probably the most affordable way to buy into such a high-fashion brand (when your budget can't handle a gown). Not to mention, a cotton T-shirt or hoodie is easier to casually sport on the streets compared to a fancy sparkling handbag (which takes major skill to style correctly and could take over your entire look).
X17_kardashian_kim_021117_13.jpg
The best part, though, is how versatile they are—thanks to the fact that, well, they're basic pieces. Most celebrities like Kim Kardashian seem to be treating them as any other orthodox garment by wearing them nonchalantly with biker shorts or high-waisted mom jeans. But the femme factor could easily be amped up with a floral pleated skirt, as presented on the runway.
Last but certainly not least, we love all the ways you can layer the logo item. Accentuate that retro look by slipping on a striped turtleneck underneath. If you're looking for a more sophisticated touch, top the embroidered sweatshirt off with a dressy coat, as seen on Kenny. The print is so simple you can pair it with any solid color or extravagant print—so go ahead and get creative!
Pro tip: A major splurge is nice every now and then, but pieces like this are also recreated by more affordable brands. So if your bank account isn't all Gucci, shop the below similar options that won't have you spending a week's worth of grocery money.
Future outfits made easy.