Here's the Awkward Moment Katy Perry Realized Orlando Bloom Will Never Be the One That Got Away

Talk about a picture worth a thousand words. 

As E! News previously reported, Katy Perryand Orlando Bloom split after less than a year together, their reps explaining the two "are taking respectful, loving space at this time." Now it appears all wasn't as it seemed during Vanity Fair's Oscars After-Party last Sunday, when photographers caught the now-exes in an exchange of ominous eye contact. 

The pair, who did not walk the red carpet together, stand with an uncomfortable amount of space between each other as Perry flashes  an "Oh, no you didn't" type look at the British actor. Bloom, holding a coffee cup, appears to be speaking to Perry, who stands arm-in-arm with protective bestie Allison Williams.

Take note of the body language, people. 

Photos

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom's Cutest Moments

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom

Vasquez-Max Lopes/AKM-GSI

Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston clutches onto hubby Justin Theroux in the background while Judd ApatowLeslie MannDakota Johnsonand Jason Bateman attempt to make an exit from the bash. 

As for what went wrong between Katy and Orlando, a source told E! News exclusively their relationship began unraveling over time. "Katy pulled the plug," our insider revealed. "It was a few events that happened over the past few months. They both still love each other very much, though, and getting back together could happen once they have some space." A separate source insists the break up was "mutual."

Additionally, the source said the former lovebirds haven't cut the cord completely, explaining, "They are still in contact and want to keep everything between them pretty private."

"Katy has built a really strong connection with [Orlando's son] Flynn. It's sad but it will work out how it's supposed to," the source added.

