Kim Kardashian Wants to "Make March Matter" During Visit to Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Kim Kardashian West is starting off a new month by giving back.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star headed to Children's Hospital Los Angeles Wednesday morning to help kick off the second annual Make March Matter campaign.

During the kick-off event, the reality star and businesswoman shared just how important this hospital is for so many people.

"You know, this hospital is really important to me," Kim shared with the audience. "I've actually had friends that have had their babies here and I've spent, you know, weeks on end with them visiting them."

"My family and I always love to come here and throughout the year, just try to pop in and put a smile on your kid's faces or, more importantly, the families that are struggling so hard to still work and take care of them and not wanting to leave their children by themselves," she continued. "So anything we can do, and my family can do, we love being a part of this community and helping out."