Inside Kate Hudson and Chris Robinson's Relationship History as Court Is Asked to Review Custody Arrangement for Son Ryder

Kate Hudson and Chris Robinson split up more than 10 years ago.

Till literally this week, their split has been one of the least dramatic of note among the famous set—helped in part, presumably, because the actress and the Black Crowes frontman broke up before social media could sink its claws into the couple.

Son Ryder was only 2 when a court granted the exes joint custody. Hudson has since welcomed son Bingham with now ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, while Robinson is also dad to daughter Cheyenne with wife Allison, whom he married in 2009.

But now Ryder is 13, and it sounds as though more time with Dad might be in the cards—or at least someone is interested in making that happen.