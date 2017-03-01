Here's What Will Happen to the Two People at Fault for the Oscars Best Picture Mix-Up

No one has stopped talking about the incredibly uncomfortable 2017 Oscars Best Picture mix-up, mostly because we're all still in awe, wondering who was at fault and how in the world did that happen?

Well, it appears the Academy has found two suspects guilty as charged, and we can no longer blame Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway, Leonardo DiCaprio or even Steve Harvey.

A spokesperson for the Academy tells E! News, "[Academy President] Cheryl Boone Isaacs stated that the two [PwC] accountants responsible for the best picture mistake will not work the Oscars again."

This announcement comes just a few days after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences released an apology regarding the incident.

"We deeply regret the mistakes that were made during the presentation of the Best Picture category during last night's Oscar ceremony. We apologize to the entire cast and crew of La La Land and Moonlight whose experience was profoundly altered by this error," the statement read.

"We salute the tremendous grace they displayed under the circumstances. To all involved — including our presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, the filmmakers, and our fans watching worldwide — we apologize. For the last 83 years, the Academy has entrusted PwC to handle the critical tabulation process, including the accurate delivery of results."

The statement continued, "PwC has taken full responsibility for the breaches of established protocols that took place during the ceremony," the statement continued. "We have spent last night and today investigating the circumstances, and will determine what actions are appropriate going forward. We are unwaveringly committed to upholding the integrity of the Oscars and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences."

PwC also shared a statement on Twitter, which read in part, "For the past 83 years, the Academy has entrusted PwC with the integrity of the awards process during the ceremony, and last night we failed the Academy." 

