Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Break Up: What Went Wrong

Sometimes, it's just not meant to be.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom ended their relationship after 10 months of dating. They came together to release a joint statement, thereby getting ahead of the rumors and headlines.

"Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time," their reps said in a statement.

Now, E! News can exclusively reveal what went wrong between the two, who seemed picture perfect at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party.

"Katy pulled the plug," the source reveals. "It was a few events that happened over the past few months. They both still love each other very much, though, and getting back together could happen once they have some space."

Another source, however, tells us that the split "was mutual."