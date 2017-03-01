Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Break Up: What Went Wrong

Sometimes, it's just not meant to be.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom ended their relationship after 10 months of dating. They came together to release a joint statement, thereby getting ahead of the rumors and headlines.
"Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time," their reps said in a statement.
Now, E! News can exclusively reveal what went wrong between the two, who seemed picture perfect at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party.
"Katy pulled the plug," the source reveals. "It was a few events that happened over the past few months. They both still love each other very much, though, and getting back together could happen once they have some space."
Another source, however, tells us that the split "was mutual."
Splash News
Despite ending their courtship, Katy and Orlando are keeping things as amicable as possible. Over the course of their relationship, Katy developed ac lose bond with the Pirates of the Caribbean star's son, Flynn Bloom, so the "Chained to the Rhythm" songstress will want to maintain it.
"They are still in contact and want to keep everything between them pretty private," the insider adds. "Katy has built a really strong connection with Flynn. It's sad but it will work out how it's supposed to."
The surprise came as a split to many, as they were spotted together at the VF party, and in mid-January, Katy hosted a surprise 40th birthday party for her then-boyfriend. His mother attended the bash, which seemed to solidify their serious standing. Orlando also joined Katy's family for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Another source told E! News over the summer that they were "happier than ever," but obviously the tides turned. Their ever-busy schedules also could have played a role in their relationships—Katy is promoting her upcoming fourth studio album and Orlando has dedicated a bunch of his time to UNICEF.