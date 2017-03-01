The Colors, Cuts and Cost of a Supermodel Wardrobe in the White House: An Analysis of Melania Trump's First Lady Style

While she's spent just two months as America's first lady, Melania Trumps White House wardrobe is already in full force.

As a former supermodel and the wife of one of the wealthiest real estate moguls in the country, the 46-year-old Slovenian-born beauty is no stranger to the art of high-end dressing. However, much like the position itself, shaping a wardrobe worthy of the first lady comes with a set of challenges and opportunity all its own. Simply, the rule book is for her to rewrite.

Much like the viral nature of Oprah Winfrey's legendary book club or the Academy Awards red carpet, the international platform provided by 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue can spark waves of influence far beyond a simple outfit of the day.

The clothes a first lady wears not only speaks to the woman she wishes to present herself as, but also—as was proven by Michelle Obama's eight years in office—which designers she wants to uplift, which countries she wants to embolden and what kind of legacy she plans to leave behind.