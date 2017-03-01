Flip or Flop Gets 5 Spinoffs Amid Tarek and Christina El Moussa's Split

Flip or Flop and California couple Tarek El Moussa and Christina El Moussa's marriage may have turned out to be a flop, but their reality series franchise will live on.

HGTV announced in a statement Wednesday that two spinoff shows are set to debut this year and three more are in development.

Flip or Flop Vegas, featuring married couple and house flippers Bristol Marunde and Aubrey Marunde, will premiere on April 6. Another spinoff program, Flip or Flop Atlanta, featuring Ken Corsini and Anita Corsini, is set to premiere this summer.