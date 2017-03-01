Fox Has Big Buffy the Vampire Slayer 20th Anniversary Plans

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is turning 20. The iconic WB/UPN series is celebrating its 20th birthday (yes, it's OK to feel a bit old) on March 10 and Fox has some big plans for the big 2-0.
To kick things off, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer series premiere will air on Friday, March 10 at 9 a.m. on Pop. And that's just the tip of the iceberg. Fox Consumer Products has a whole slew of merchandise waiting in the wings to celebrate all things Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) and the Scooby gang from Joss Whedon's beloved series. There's a new Buffy board game, a Hot Topic line of clothing (you will be able to get a Buffy-inspired leather trench and Willow sweater!), new books and stationary sets, and a whole manner of items from blankets to dishware.
"Decades after its television debut, Buffy the Vampire Slayer continues to stake its ground in pop culture," Jim Fielding, president of consumer products and onnovation at 20th Century Fox Consumer Products, said in a statement. "As one of the studio's most memorable programs, we are thrilled to celebrate the show's 20th anniversary alongside the devoted Buffy fan community."
Plus, the Sunnydale High Yearbook Contest launches across the United States on March 10. The big prize? A trip to San Diego Comic Con. All viewers need to do is upload their high school class photo and provide their best Buffy caption in the form of a "senior quote." Facebook and Twitter entries are welcome with full details on BoxLunch.com. Viewers are also encouraged to share their thoughts about the series (and Buffy coloring book art) with the Buffy cast and crew with the hashtag #BuffySlays20.
How will you celebrate Buffy the Vampire Slayer's 20th anniversary?