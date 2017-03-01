Fox Has Big Buffy the Vampire Slayer 20th Anniversary Plans

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is turning 20. The iconic WB/UPN series is celebrating its 20th birthday (yes, it's OK to feel a bit old) on March 10 and Fox has some big plans for the big 2-0.

To kick things off, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer series premiere will air on Friday, March 10 at 9 a.m. on Pop. And that's just the tip of the iceberg. Fox Consumer Products has a whole slew of merchandise waiting in the wings to celebrate all things Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) and the Scooby gang from Joss Whedon's beloved series. There's a new Buffy board game, a Hot Topic line of clothing (you will be able to get a Buffy-inspired leather trench and Willow sweater!), new books and stationary sets, and a whole manner of items from blankets to dishware.